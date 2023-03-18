Texas Longhorns play the Penn State Nittany Lions in second round

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Texas Longhorns (27-8, 12-6 Big 12) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -5.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Texas Longhorns and Penn State Nittany Lions meet in the NCAA Tournament second round. The Longhorns’ record in Big 12 games is 12-6, and their record is 15-2 in non-conference games. Texas is third in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Nittany Lions are 10-10 in Big Ten play. Penn State ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 39.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Texas.

Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

