North Texas and Sam Houston play in NIT

Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7, 14-4 WAC) at North Texas Mean Green (27-7, 16-4 C-USA)
The Bearkats are 14-4 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston is ninth in the WAC scoring 72.7 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is averaging 16.9 points for the Mean Green. Abou Ousmane is averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Texas.
Qua Grant is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.
Bearkats: 9-1, averaging 66.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.
