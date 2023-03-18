Oregon and UCF meet in NIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCF Knights (19-14, 8-10 AAC) at Oregon Ducks (20-14, 12-8 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks and the UCF Knights play in the National Invitation Tournament. The Ducks’ record in Pac-12 games is 12-8, and their record is 8-6 against non-conference opponents. Oregon ranks second in the Pac-12 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 3.0.

The Knights are 8-10 against AAC teams. UCF ranks eighth in the AAC with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Taylor Hendricks averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante is shooting 61.4% and averaging 13.4 points for the Ducks. Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Hendricks is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 15.4 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

