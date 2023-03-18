Charlotte squares off against Western Carolina in CBI Tournament

Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Charlotte 49ers (18-14, 9-11 C-USA)
The Catamounts are 10-8 in SoCon play. Western Carolina has a 7-10 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aly Khalifa is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the 49ers. Brice Williams is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
Tre Jackson is averaging 16 points for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.
Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.