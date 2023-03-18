Charlotte squares off against Western Carolina in CBI Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Charlotte 49ers (18-14, 9-11 C-USA) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte 49ers and Western Carolina Catamounts square off in the College Basketball Invitational. The 49ers’ record in C-USA games is 9-11, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference games. Charlotte is 8-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Catamounts are 10-8 in SoCon play. Western Carolina has a 7-10 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aly Khalifa is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the 49ers. Brice Williams is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Tre Jackson is averaging 16 points for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

