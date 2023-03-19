Blanton, E. Kentucky beat Cleveland St. 91-75 in OT at CBI

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Devontae Blanton had 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 91-75 overtime victory against Cleveland State on Sunday in the CBI Tournament.
Tayshawn Comer, who finished with 14 points for Eastern Kentucky, raced the length of the court, virtually unimpeded, for a one-hand dunk to open the scoring in overtime and, after Cleveland State’s Drew Lowder made 1-of-2 free throws with 4:13 to play, the Colonels closed the game on a 15-0 run.
The Vikings (21-14) were led by Tae Williams, who posted 15 points. Jayson Woodrich added 14 points for Cleveland State. In addition, Tristan Enaruna had 12 points, two steals and two blocks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.