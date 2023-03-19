Rice plays Duquesne in CBI Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Duquesne Dukes (20-12, 10-8 A-10) vs. Rice Owls (18-15, 8-12 C-USA) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls play the Duquesne Dukes in the College Basketball Invitational. The Owls have gone 8-12 against C-USA teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Rice is first in C-USA with 15.4 assists per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 5.1.

The Dukes’ record in A-10 play is 10-8. Duquesne averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is scoring 18.8 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

Austin Rotroff is averaging 5.1 points for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

