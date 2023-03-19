Florida Atlantic Owls take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in second round

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15, 10-6 NEC) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3, 18-2 C-USA) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 7:45 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -15; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Florida Atlantic Owls and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights square off in the NCAA Tournament second round. The Owls’ record in C-USA play is 18-2, and their record is 14-1 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Knights are 10-6 against NEC teams. Fairleigh Dickinson is third in the NEC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Heru Bligen averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Joe Munden Jr. is averaging 10.5 points for the Knights. Demetre Roberts is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

