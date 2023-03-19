Florida Atlantic Owls take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in second round

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15, 10-6 NEC) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3, 18-2 C-USA)
The Knights are 10-6 against NEC teams. Fairleigh Dickinson is third in the NEC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Heru Bligen averaging 2.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.
Joe Munden Jr. is averaging 10.5 points for the Knights. Demetre Roberts is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.
Knights: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.