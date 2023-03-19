Kansas State Wildcats and Kentucky Wildcats play in NCAA Tournament second round

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kentucky Wildcats (22-11, 12-6 SEC) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (24-9, 11-7 Big 12) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -3; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats and Kentucky Wildcats play in the NCAA Tournament second round. The Kansas State Wildcats have gone 11-7 against Big 12 teams, with a 13-2 record in non-conference play. Kansas State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Nae'Qwan Tomlin averaging 2.2.

The Kentucky Wildcats’ record in SEC games is 12-6. Kentucky ranks fifth in the SEC giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyontae Johnson is scoring 17.7 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Kansas State Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 16.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 16.2 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Kentucky Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kansas State Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Kentucky Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

