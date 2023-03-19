Wisconsin plays Liberty in NIT matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Liberty Flames (27-8, 15-3 ASUN) at Wisconsin Badgers (18-14, 9-11 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Liberty Flames in the National Invitation Tournament. The Badgers are 9-11 against Big Ten opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. Wisconsin scores 65.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Flames are 15-3 against ASUN teams. Liberty has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Crowl is averaging 12.3 points and seven rebounds for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Blake Preston is averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

