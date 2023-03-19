UAB, Morehead State play in NIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morehead State Eagles (22-11, 14-4 OVC) at UAB Blazers (26-9, 14-6 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers take on the Morehead State Eagles in the National Invitation Tournament. The Blazers’ record in C-USA play is 14-6, and their record is 12-3 against non-conference opponents. UAB averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles’ record in OVC games is 14-4. Morehead State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker is averaging 23.1 points and four assists for the Blazers. KJ Buffen is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Alex Gross is averaging 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Eagles. Mark Freeman is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article