UAB defeats Morehead State in NIT 77-59

Brewer also had nine rebounds for the Blazers (27-9). Trey Jemison added 11 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field, and he also had 16 rebounds and three blocks. Eric Gaines had 11 points and went 5 of 9 from the field. The Blazers picked up their sixth straight win.

UAB took the lead with 19:48 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-27 at halftime, with Brewer racking up 17 points. UAB extended its lead to 49-31 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Tony Toney scored a team-high eight points in the second half as his team closed out the win.