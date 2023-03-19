Perry scores 23, North Texas downs Sam Houston 75-55 in NIT

Perry added seven rebounds and six assists for the Mean Green (28-7). Rubin Jones added 17 points while going 6 of 7 (5 for 5 from 3-point range), and he also had five rebounds. Kai Huntsberry had 11 points and shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Qua Grant led the Bearkats (26-8) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Javion May added eight points, eight rebounds and two steals for Sam Houston. In addition, Kian Scroggins finished with seven points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Bearkats.

North Texas took the lead with 17:00 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Perry led the Mean Green in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 38-19 at the break. North Texas pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 26-point lead to 35 points. They outscored Sam Houston by one point in the final half, as Perry led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.