Milwaukee and Stetson square off in CBI Tournament matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stetson Hatters (17-13, 12-6 ASUN) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (21-11, 14-6 Horizon League) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Panthers and Stetson Hatters play in the College Basketball Invitational. The Panthers have gone 14-6 against Horizon League teams, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. Milwaukee is third in the Horizon League scoring 78.3 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Hatters’ record in ASUN play is 12-6. Stetson ranks sixth in the ASUN with 13.9 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Swenson is averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Hatters. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article