Bittle leads Oregon to 68-54 victory over UCF in NIT

EUGENE, Ore. — Sophomore Nate Bittle finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds and Oregon rolled to a 68-54 victory over UCF in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.

Bittle sank 7 of 14 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer for the top-seeded Ducks (21-14), who advance to play No. 2 seed Wisconsin (19-14) in the quarterfinals. It was the second career double-double for Bittle. Quincy Guerrier contributed 14 points and six boards. Kel’el Ware pitched in with 11 points off the bench, while Rivaldo Soares scored 10.