Oregon squares off against UCF in NIT matchup

UCF Knights (19-14, 8-10 AAC) at Oregon Ducks (20-14, 12-8 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks and UCF Knights play in the National Invitation Tournament. The Ducks are 12-8 against Pac-12 opponents and 8-6 in non-conference play. Oregon averages 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Knights are 8-10 in AAC play. UCF averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 12.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals. N’Faly Dante is averaging 12.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Oregon.

Taylor Hendricks is averaging 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Knights. Ithiel Horton is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

