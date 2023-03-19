Woodbury leads Utah Valley over Colorado 81-69 in NIT

BOULDER, Colo. — Trey Woodbury scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half and Utah Valley defeated Colorado 81-69 in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.
Lawson Lovering scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Buffaloes (18-17). Ethan Wright had 17 points and Tristan Da Silva scored 12.
Lovering had 11 points in the first half for Colorado and Woodbury hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 for Utah Valley as the two teams went into intermission tied at 38.
Harmon hit a 3-pointer in between dunks by Bandaogo and Woodbury as the Wolverines scored the first seven points of the second half. Utah Valley maintained a lead until Da Silva’s three-point play pulled the Buffaloes even at 56 with 10:25 left to play.
Woodbury had a layup and a 3-pointer in a 7-0 run and Utah Valley led 65-58 with 7:38 left. The Buffaloes twice closed within four from there but got no closer.
