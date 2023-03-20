Eastern Kentucky squares off against Indiana State in CBI Tournament matchup

Indiana State Sycamores (23-12, 13-7 MVC) vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13, 12-6 ASUN)
The Sycamores are 13-7 against MVC teams. Indiana State leads the MVC with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Robbie Avila averaging 6.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 7.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.
Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.
Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.