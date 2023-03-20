Eastern Kentucky squares off against Indiana State in CBI Tournament matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana State Sycamores (23-12, 13-7 MVC) vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13, 12-6 ASUN) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels take on the Indiana State Sycamores in the College Basketball Invitational. The Colonels’ record in ASUN play is 12-6, and their record is 9-7 against non-conference opponents. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 3.0.

The Sycamores are 13-7 against MVC teams. Indiana State leads the MVC with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Robbie Avila averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 7.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article