Arizona State extends Hurley through 2025-26 season

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has agreed to a contract extension with men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley that runs through the 2025-26 season.
Hurley led the Sun Devils to 23 wins this season and their third trip to the NCAA Tournament the last five times it has been played. Arizona State beat Nevada in the First Four before losing to Texas Christian on a last-second shot last Friday.
The Sun Devils have won at least 20 games four of the past six seasons. They are 141-113 in eight seasons under Hurley.
____
