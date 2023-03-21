Eastern Kentucky downs Southern Utah 108-106 in CBI semis

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Isaiah Cozart scored a career-high 31 points and Eastern Kentucky beat Southern Utah 108-106 in double overtime on Tuesday night to reach the CBI Tournament championship game.
The Thunderbirds (24-12) were led by Cameron Healy, who posted 23 points and made seven 3-pointers. Southern Utah also got 22 points, nine assists and two blocks from Drake Allen. Dee Barnes had 17 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.