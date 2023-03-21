North Texas earns 65-59 overtime win over Oklahoma St in NIT

STILLWATER, Okla. — Tylor Perry scored five of his 23 points in overtime and North Texas took down Oklahoma State 65-59 on Tuesday night to advance to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas.

Perry also contributed five rebounds for the Mean Green (28-7). Moulaye Sissoko had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Kai Huntsberry was 4 of 16 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.