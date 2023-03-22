UConn Huskies square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Sweet 16

Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13, 8-10 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (27-8, 13-7 Big East)
The Razorbacks are 8-10 against SEC teams. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sanogo is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UConn.
Anthony Black is averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.
Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.
