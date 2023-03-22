Utah Valley and Cincinnati play in NIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cincinnati Bearcats (23-12, 11-7 AAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (27-8, 15-3 WAC) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Valley Wolverines and Cincinnati Bearcats play in the National Invitation Tournament. The Wolverines’ record in WAC play is 15-3, and their record is 12-5 against non-conference opponents. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 10.2.

The Bearcats’ record in AAC games is 11-7. Cincinnati is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 13.9 points for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Landers Nolley II is averaging 16.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article