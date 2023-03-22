Vanderbilt plays UAB in NIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UAB Blazers (27-9, 14-6 C-USA) at Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14, 11-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores and UAB Blazers play in the National Invitation Tournament. The Commodores have gone 11-7 against SEC teams, with an 11-7 record in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC scoring 72.3 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Blazers’ record in C-USA action is 14-6. UAB ranks third in C-USA shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Robbins is averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and three blocks for the Commodores. Colin Smith is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Eric Gaines is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blazers. Jordan Walker is averaging 22.6 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Blazers: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

