UCLA Bruins and Gonzaga Bulldogs meet in Sweet 16

The Bruins’ record in Pac-12 play is 18-2, and their record is 13-3 in non-conference games. UCLA leads the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 14-2 in WCC play. Gonzaga currently has college basketball’s highest scoring offense with 87.3 points while shooting 52.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 17.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Drew Timme is shooting 62.1% and averaging 21.1 points for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 89.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

