Kansas State Wildcats and Michigan State Spartans square off in Sweet 16

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan State Spartans (21-12, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (25-9, 11-7 Big 12) New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -1.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats play the Michigan State Spartans in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 11-7 against Big 12 teams, with a 14-2 record in non-conference play. Kansas State averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Spartans are 11-8 against Big Ten teams. Michigan State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 14.5 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markquis Nowell is averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wildcats. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.5 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

Advertisement

Tyson Walker is averaging 14.8 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article