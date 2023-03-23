Texas and Xavier square off in the Sweet 16

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Xavier Musketeers (27-9, 15-5 Big East) vs. Texas Longhorns (28-8, 12-6 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -4; over/under is 149 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns are 12-6 against Big 12 opponents and 16-2 in non-conference play. Texas is sixth in the Big 12 with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 4.3.

The Musketeers’ record in Big East action is 15-5. Xavier averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Jack Nunge is averaging 14.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Musketeers. Souley Boum is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

