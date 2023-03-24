South Carolina's leading scorer Jackson heads to NBA draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina leading scorer Gregory “GG” Jackson II said Friday that he’s entering the NBA draft after one season in college.
Jackson, 18, is projected as a mid-first round selection.
He started 29 of 32 games for the 11-21 Gamecocks, averaging a team-high 15.4 points a game. He also led South Carolina with 26 blocks and 24 steals.
Jackson, from Columbia, was rated the No. 1 college prospect in 2023. But he reclassified to join his hometown team and first-year coach Lamont Paris.
