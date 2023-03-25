Family: Ex-UNC, NBA big man Eric Montross battling cancer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The family of former North Carolina and NBA big man Eric Montross says he has begun treatments for cancer.
Montross is a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts and works for the Rams Club, the fundraising arm of UNC’s athletics department.
Montross was a two-time Associated Press second-team All-American with the Tar Heels. He was the starting center on the late Dean Smith’s second NCAA championship squad in 1993. Montross went on to be the No. 9 overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft and played eight years in the league.
