Kansas State and Florida Atlantic meet in Elite 8

Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3, 18-2 C-USA) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (26-9, 11-7 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -1.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats and No. 25 Florida Atlantic Owls play in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Wildcats’ record in Big 12 play is 11-7, and their record is 15-2 against non-conference opponents. Kansas State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls’ record in C-USA action is 18-2. Florida Atlantic has a 26-3 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyontae Johnson is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 18.0 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Johnell Davis is shooting 49.6% and averaging 13.9 points for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 78.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

