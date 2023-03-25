South Carolina wins 41st straight, on to Elite Eight

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points while reigning national champion South Carolina turned in its latest overwhelming defense-and-rebounding-first performance to beat UCLA 59-43 on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
The Gamecocks will play for their fifth trip to the Final Four in Monday’s regional final against 2-seed Maryland.
Charisma Osborne scored 14 points to lead the fourth-seeded Bruins (27-10) UCLA, which was in the Sweet 16 for the eighth time and first since 2019.
GREENVILLE 1 REGION
MARYLAND 76, NOTRE DAME 59
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Diamond Miller scored 14 of her 18 points in the final two quarters to lead second-seeded Maryland over depleted Notre Dame and reach the Elite Eight for the first time in eight years.
Shyanne Sellers also had 18 points for the Terps (28-6), which used a third-quarter burst to put away the third-seeded Fighting Irish (27-6).
Sonia Citron led the Fighting Irish with 14 points, their only double-figure scorer. Notre Dame was again without leading-scorer Olivia Miles, who injured a knee in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
___
AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25