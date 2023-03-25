Gonzaga and UConn play in Elite 8

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UConn Huskies (28-8, 13-7 Big East) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5, 14-2 WCC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -2; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 10 UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs’ record in WCC games is 14-2, and their record is 17-3 against non-conference opponents. Gonzaga leads the WCC averaging 42.9 points in the paint. Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs with 15.0.

The Huskies are 13-7 against Big East teams. UConn is second in the Big East with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is averaging 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Sanogo is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 88.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

