San Diego State Aztecs face the Creighton Bluejays in Elite 8

Creighton Bluejays (24-12, 14-6 Big East) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (30-6, 15-3 MWC) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -2; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs take on the Creighton Bluejays in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC games is 15-3, and their record is 15-3 in non-conference play. San Diego State is eighth in the MWC with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Keshad Johnson averaging 4.9.

The Bluejays are 14-6 against Big East opponents. Creighton is the Big East leader with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Seiko averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc. Matt Bradley is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Scheierman is averaging 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 67.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

