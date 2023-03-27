UAB, Utah Valley play in NIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Valley Wolverines (28-8, 15-3 WAC) vs. UAB Blazers (28-9, 14-6 C-USA) Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers and the Utah Valley Wolverines play in the National Invitation Tournament. The Blazers’ record in C-USA games is 14-6, and their record is 14-3 in non-conference games. UAB ranks second in C-USA with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Jemison averaging 5.9.

The Wolverines are 15-3 in WAC play. Utah Valley is the top team in the WAC scoring 14.7 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemison is averaging 9.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Blazers. Jordan Walker is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

