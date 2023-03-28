UAB plays Utah Valley in NIT matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Valley Wolverines (28-8, 15-3 WAC) vs. UAB Blazers (28-9, 14-6 C-USA) Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers and the Utah Valley Wolverines meet in the National Invitation Tournament. The Blazers’ record in C-USA play is 14-6, and their record is 14-3 against non-conference opponents. UAB is the C-USA leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by KJ Buffen averaging 2.8.

The Wolverines are 15-3 in WAC play. Utah Valley ranks third in college basketball with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 10.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 11.6 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blazers. Jordan Walker is averaging 22.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games for UAB.

Trey Woodbury averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Justin Harmon is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

