North Texas and UAB square off in NIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) vs. North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green and UAB Blazers play in the National Invitation Tournament. The Mean Green have gone 16-4 against C-USA teams, with a 14-3 record in non-conference play. North Texas is ninth in C-USA with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Scott averaging 3.7.

The Blazers are 14-6 against C-USA teams. UAB has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Jordan Walker is scoring 22.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Blazers. KJ Buffen is averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for UAB.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Blazers: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article