FAU's May returning with new deal after Final Four run

HOUSTON — Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May confirmed reports that he will remain at the school with a long-term deal, saying it “never was that tempting” to look elsewhere for jobs after a the Owls’ unexpected Final Four run.
The Palm Beach Post had reported that May would sign a multiyear contract worth more than $1 million annually.
“As far as the timing, nothing’s changed probably in the last six or seven weeks, this was always on the table,” he said. “But I felt obligated to focus on our season and our team versus all the other stuff, the peripheral stuff that goes on.”
Ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic meets fifth-seeded San Diego State in Saturday’s national semifinals.
___
AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25