FAU's May returning with new deal after Final Four run

May said Friday the reports were “just releasing what our intentions were from the beginning.”

HOUSTON — Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May confirmed reports that he will remain at the school with a long-term deal, saying it “never was that tempting” to look elsewhere for jobs after a the Owls’ unexpected Final Four run.

“As far as the timing, nothing’s changed probably in the last six or seven weeks, this was always on the table,” he said. “But I felt obligated to focus on our season and our team versus all the other stuff, the peripheral stuff that goes on.”