San Diego State Aztecs face the Florida Atlantic Owls in Final 4

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3, 18-2 C-USA) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (31-6, 15-3 MWC) Houston; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -3; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs take on the No. 25 Florida Atlantic Owls in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Aztecs have gone 15-3 against MWC opponents, with a 16-3 record in non-conference play. San Diego State is third in the MWC in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Nathan Mensah leads the Aztecs with 5.9 boards.

The Owls are 18-2 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Seiko averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc. Matt Bradley is shooting 36.0% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Advertisement

Johnell Davis is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 65.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 76.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article