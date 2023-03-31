Michigan center Hunter Dickinson enters the transfer portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal.
The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game last season as a junior.
He entered the NBA draft and withdrew his name two years ago after being named the Big Ten freshman of the year and a second-team All-American in 2021. Dickinson earned spots on the first-team, All-Big Ten team twice and second-team, all-conference team one time. He is one of eight players in team history with 1,500-plus points and more than 750 rebounds.
“Statistics aside, Hunter helped us to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, as well as a memorable Elite Eight run,” Howard said. “These are memories that will last a lifetime. What I love most is he was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, twice. That says so much about his character and maturity.
“As much as I tried to instill in him, he was a guide and inspiration for me. We wish Hunter and his family all the best in the future.”
___
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25