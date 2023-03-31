UConn Huskies take on the Miami Hurricanes in Final 4

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami Hurricanes (29-7, 15-5 ACC) vs. UConn Huskies (29-8, 13-7 Big East) Houston; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -5.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 UConn Huskies and No. 16 Miami Hurricanes meet in the NCAA Tournament Final Four. The Huskies have gone 13-7 against Big East opponents, with a 16-1 record in non-conference play. UConn is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Hurricanes’ record in ACC games is 15-5. Miami (FL) has a 5-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

