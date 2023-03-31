Michigan Naurato promotes to full-time head hockey coach

The university said Naurato’s five-year deal will be finalized after the tournament. Naurato took over after Mel Pearson was dismissed following a report that concluded Pearson and the program had “cultural issues” that “require attention.”

Naurato has led the Big Ten Tournament champion Wolverines to the Frozen Four — in which they play Quinnipiac on April 6 — after being named interim coach in August.

“I am thrilled that Brandon Naurato will continue to lead our ice hockey program, and it is with that knowledge that I am incredibly excited for the future of this storied program,” said Warde Manuel, Michigan’s athletic director.

From Livonia, Naurato played for Michigan from 2005-09, helping the Wolverines reach the NCAA Tournament all four seasons. He returned to the school last season as an assistant after three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings as a player development consultant. He also had an eight-year run at USA Hockey in player development.