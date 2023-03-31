Michigan Naurato promotes to full-time head hockey coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Brandon Naurato was promoted from interim to full-time head coach of Michigan’s hockey team Friday.
“I am thrilled that Brandon Naurato will continue to lead our ice hockey program, and it is with that knowledge that I am incredibly excited for the future of this storied program,” said Warde Manuel, Michigan’s athletic director.
From Livonia, Naurato played for Michigan from 2005-09, helping the Wolverines reach the NCAA Tournament all four seasons. He returned to the school last season as an assistant after three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings as a player development consultant. He also had an eight-year run at USA Hockey in player development.
