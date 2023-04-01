San Diego State Aztecs take on the Florida Atlantic Owls in Final 4

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3, 18-2 C-USA) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (31-6, 15-3 MWC) Houston; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -2.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs take on the No. 25 Florida Atlantic Owls in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC games is 15-3, and their record is 16-3 in non-conference play. San Diego State is 25-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Owls are 18-2 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic is 27-3 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Seiko averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc. Matt Bradley is shooting 36.0% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Johnell Davis is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 65.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 76.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

