UConn Huskies take on the Miami Hurricanes in Final 4

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami Hurricanes (29-7, 15-5 ACC) vs. UConn Huskies (29-8, 13-7 Big East) Houston; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -5.5; over/under is 149 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 UConn Huskies square off against the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes in the NCAA Tournament Final Four. The Huskies are 13-7 against Big East opponents and 16-1 in non-conference play. UConn ranks fourth in college basketball with 17.6 assists per game led by Andre Jackson averaging 4.7.

The Hurricanes’ record in ACC games is 15-5. Miami (FL) has a 24-6 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Huskies. Adama Sanogo is averaging 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 65.5% over the past 10 games for UConn.

Nijel Pack is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 13.8 points. Isaiah Wong is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article