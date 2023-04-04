New champion UConn to headline 2024 Maui Invitational field

The field, announced on Tuesday, will be stacked once again, with North Carolina, Michigan State and Auburn joining the Huskies at the tiny Lahaina Civic Center from Nov. 25-27.

UConn completed one of the NCAA Tournament’s most dominating runs on Monday night, rolling over San Diego State 76-59 for its sixth straight double-digit win in the bracket. The title was the Huskies’ fifth, all since 1999. UConn also has won two Maui Invitational titles in that span.