UConn's victory over SDSU lowest-viewed NCAA final on record

NEW YORK — Connecticut’s victory over San Diego State in the men’s national championship game ended up being the lowest-viewed final on record.
Still, Monday’s game was the most-watched program on television that evening and the most-watched basketball game — college or pro — since Kansas’ victory over North Carolina in last year’s national championship game.
The women's NCAA championship game set a record Sunday when LSU beat Iowa 102-85, with 9.9 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2.
This year’s men’s tournament averaged 9.55 million, down 7% from last year but up 4% from 2021. The first round on March 16-17 averaged 9.2 million, a record for the most-watched round of 64.
The lack of national name-brand teams after upsets the first weekend and in the regional semifinals took their toll on viewing numbers.
