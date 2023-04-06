UConn-Kansas highlights Big East-Big 12 slate next season

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The past two national champions will meet when Connecticut visits Kansas as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle next season. The announcement Thursday of the fifth year in the scheduling alliance comes four days after the Huskies beat San Diego State for the NCAA Tournament title. Kansas, the 2022 champ, lost in the second round in a record 33rd consecutive tournament appearance.

The Huskies-Jayhawks meeting highlights the Dec. 1 slate of games. Houston visits Xavier in a meeting of Sweet 16 qualifiers while St. John’s will be at West Virginia and Iowa State at DePaul.

The first two games are Nov. 30, with Texas Tech visiting Butler and Elite Eight participant Creighton going to Oklahoma State.

Texas, coming off its first Elite Eight trip since 2008, and Oklahoma are part of the schedule in their final Big 12 season before joining the Southeastern Conference.

Advertisement

The Red River rivals both play Dec. 5, with the Longhorns at Marquette and former coach Shaka Smart while the Sooners are home against Providence.

The other Dec. 5 games are Seton Hall at Baylor and Villanova at Elite Eight qualifier Kansas State. TCU is at Georgetown on Dec. 2.

___

AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article