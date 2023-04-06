Quinnipiac beats Michigan in Frozen Four to reach title game

TAMPA, Fla. — Jacob Quillan had a two-goal game for the second time during the NCAA Tournament, Yaniv Perets posted 29 saves and Quinnipiac beat Michigan 5-2 on Thursday night in the Frozen Four.
Both of Quillan’s goals came in the first period. He opened the scoring with 14:41 left on a bank shot from behind the net that went off goaltender Erik Portillo. Quillan added another on a breakaway at 8:39 for his 18th goal of the season — and fourth of the tournament. Quinnipiac nearly scored again moments later on a two-man breakaway, but Portillo stretched to deny it with his left pad.
Quinnipiac scored on another bank shot early in the third period for a 3-2 lead when freshman Sam Lipkin sent a rebound off the skate of Portillo.
Zach Metsa, the Quinnipiac captain, scored on a long-range shot with seven minutes left in the third for a two-goal lead and Ethan de Jong iced it at 1:45 with an empty-netter.
Michigan (26-12-3) was seeking its 10th NCAA championship.
Michigan star Adam Fantilli scored his 30th goal of the season to tie Jason Polin of Western Michigan for the NCAA lead. Fantilli one-timed a no-look pass from Luke Hughes to tie it at 2-all midway through the second period.
