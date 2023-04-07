Kennesaw State hires Antoine Pettway from Alabama's staff

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KENNESAW, Ga. — Former Alabama assistant Antoine Pettway was hired as Kennesaw State’s basketball coach Friday. Pettway takes over for Amir Abdur-Rahim, who led the Owls to their first NCAA Tournament berth this season before being taking the South Florida job on March 29. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pettway, 40, served on the Alabama staff for 15 years. He played for the Crimson Tide from 2000-04.

Pettway became the third Alabama assistant to be hired by another school as coach, following Charlie Henry (Georgia Southern) and Bryan Hodgson (Arkansas State).

Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton described Pettway as “a well-rounded basketball coach, elite recruiter and family man with great integrity. His core values, exceptional work ethic, dedication to his players and love for the game is clear through the success Alabama basketball has experienced over the years.”

Overton said Pettway brings “a well-defined relationship” as a recruiter in Georgia.

Pettway was the offensive coordinator as Alabama ranked in the top 20 in the nation in scoring each of the last four seasons.

