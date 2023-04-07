Kennesaw State hires Antoine Pettway from Alabama's staff

KENNESAW, Ga. — Former Alabama assistant Antoine Pettway was hired as Kennesaw State’s basketball coach Friday.
Pettway became the third Alabama assistant to be hired by another school as coach, following Charlie Henry (Georgia Southern) and Bryan Hodgson (Arkansas State).
Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton described Pettway as “a well-rounded basketball coach, elite recruiter and family man with great integrity. His core values, exceptional work ethic, dedication to his players and love for the game is clear through the success Alabama basketball has experienced over the years.”
Overton said Pettway brings “a well-defined relationship” as a recruiter in Georgia.
Pettway was the offensive coordinator as Alabama ranked in the top 20 in the nation in scoring each of the last four seasons.
