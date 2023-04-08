Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal

The star guard, who finished 12th all-time in scoring at the school with 1,553 points, will graduate in May, earning her degree in finance in three years.

“We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said Saturday. “She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond.”