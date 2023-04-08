Michigan State and USC square off in first round of NCAA Tournament

USC Trojans (22-10, 14-6 Pac-12) vs. Michigan State Spartans (19-12, 11-8 Big Ten)
The Trojans are 14-6 against Pac-12 teams. USC averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan State.
Boogie Ellis is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for USC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.
Trojans: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.