Duke's Roach to enter NBA draft, keep college eligibility

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke guard Jeremy Roach is entering his name into the NBA draft but maintaining his college eligibility.
Duke big man Dereck Lively II and wing Dariq Whitehead have declared for the NBA draft after one season in Durham, though fellow freshmen Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell have announced his plans to return.
Kyle Filipowski, The Associated Press’ newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, hasn’t announced his plans for next season.
